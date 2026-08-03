Psychobabble by Your Pocket Therapist

Psychobabble by Your Pocket Therapist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sanaa's avatar
Sanaa
20h

There is nothing you can do. All that’s left to do is grieve - it's such goated advice. After all the grieving is done, it actually gets better, no matter how long it takes. Trust me on this.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Your Pocket Therapist
Andrew Baker LMFT's avatar
Andrew Baker LMFT
1d

Thank you for this. Very insightful. How long did you stay in therapy for this problem?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Your Pocket Therapist and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Annie Zimmerman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture