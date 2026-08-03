I was in my therapist's office several years ago. Leaning forward, eyes desperate, searching her face for answers.

‘What do I do now?’ I asked, almost begging.

I was ready for her solution to my break-up. Go no contact, send an apology message to win them back, or see each other one last time for closure. Or was there more understanding that needed to happen? Would she tell me to read a certain book, reflect on a pattern, analyse their behaviour once more so I could understand why it triggered me in the way it did? I was poised, waiting for her answer. If I’d had a pen and notepad, I would have readied it.

She looked at me plainly and said, ‘Now you grieve.’

My eyes filled immediately. I shook my head to keep the tears from falling.

‘But maybe I should block them, or try writing down what I wanted to -’

‘Annie,’ She interrupted, firmly but kindly. 'There’s nothing you can do. All that’s left to do is grieve.’

I cried then, quite a lot. All the way home. When I crawled into bed, I cried some more. The grief hit me then, properly, as it had not done for weeks.

There’s nothing I could do. This simple fact had floored me. But she was right. And so I stopped trying to ‘do’ my way out and instead had to feel my way out. I did come out, though it wasn’t pretty; I ate ice cream, gained weight, cried in the shower, cried on the tube. I felt flat doing normal things, lost focus on everything else, talked too much about it to my friends, cancelled events and hid away. But eventually, things shifted. I started to feel better.

It was only in accepting that I couldn’t ‘do’ away the pain that I was forced to confront the pain, and, in time, actually heal from it.

The temptation to be told what to do, especially when you’re heartbroken or lost or desperate for help, can be immensely strong. It’s why a whole industry is currently profiting from selling people fixes.

How-to guides, 3-month courses, 5-step solutions or subscriptions to 30-day healing programs. All of this only works because we so want someone to give us a manual on how to feel better. During a break-up or relationship struggle, this can become even more pronounced because part of us simply refuses to accept. We try to analyse them, analyse ourselves, draft the perfect message, trawl the internet for advice or understanding - and all of it can feel comforting in the moment. But this search for what to do is also feeding our denial. The fallacy that there’s anything we can do.

There’s a quote I love and share often:

‘Relentless hope is a refusal to grieve.’ - Martha Stark

All those how-to guides, all the advice we seek, all the thinking and plotting is feeding our hope and perpetuating our refusal to grieve. They keep us stuck in the bargaining stage of grief, constantly holding acceptance at bay.

Annoyingly, feelings don’t disappear. They demand to be felt, and they will get themselves felt however they can. Actually, the more we resist feeling it, the longer the break-up period becomes, and the more complex our grief will likely become.

The painful truth is this: we can’t do our way out of pain. Like the Bear Hunt, sometimes, we just have to go through it. And there is no perfect solution or step-by-step guide that can force that process, or make the process go faster, not really.

What you can hold onto, what helps me when I’m in pain, is the knowledge that time will do its magical thing and soften the pain for you.

When you’re young and first experience heartbreak, it’s terrifying. You can’t imagine anything ever feeling okay again. But you do; the pain fades without you even realising. Until the next time you have a heartbreak. Except this time you carry a new wisdom - the knowledge that just because it hurts now, it doesn’t mean it’ll hurt forever. Time will pass, and it will (eventually) take your pain with it. Not all of it; there will still be scars, tender parts that make you wince when they're pressed, even years later. Still, it will fade enough that you can feel joy again, feel back to yourself. Enough that you can return to a life without them in it and realise that life is good because you are in it.

No manual can ever teach you that. Not really.

So if you’re struggling with letting go of something or someone at the moment, I will echo those hard but necessary words my therapist told me….

There is nothing you can do. All that’s left to do is grieve.