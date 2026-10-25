We all know the girl. She’s got a new haircut, a new outfit, a new shine to her eyes. She says yes to things, stays later at the party, suddenly greets life with a different kind of intention. She’s full of self-awareness; maybe she’s finally started therapy. She is, in the words of Kylie Jenner, realizing stuff. But really, actually, realizing stuff. Noticing patterns, having downloads about herself, making connections about parts of herself she’d never thought of before. She is changed, and largely, it’s for the better.

This is, Break Up Energy.

It is the return to oneself after a period of being wrapped up with someone else.

Freud wrote in Mourning and Melancholia, one of his more beautiful pieces of writing about what happens when we lose someone we love. Our attachment to them doesn’t just disappear when they’re gone; we have to slowly withdraw the emotional energy we’ve invested in them and find somewhere else for it to go. It’s a painful process. You don’t necessarily want the person to be gone, or the relationship to be over. It can be terribly sad, and you don’t necessarily want it this way, but the result is that the energy that was tied up in them becomes available to you again. This is what I see in Break Up Energy.

The energy we give to relationships is important for the relationship to function. But often, especially if the relationship is no longer working, it can take all of us. It can drain us of ourselves. We forget the projects we were working on, the goals we had, the person we were outside of them.

Break Up Energy restores this. It brings us back to the home we have in ourselves.

What’s confusing when you’re in it is that it doesn’t necessarily feel that good. You might still feel preoccupied with what happened, miss them to your core, obsess over how it could have been different. You might feel lonely and lacking and terribly, terribly sad. And yet. Through all this pain, something else is happening. You are getting yourself back.

Breakups break you open. They force you to confront yourself, to see your patterns, to reckon with parts of yourself you might not like. They can expose the things we’ve been avoiding, the needs we’ve been neglecting, the ways we’ve been repeating ourselves. Often it’s breakups that get people into therapy, or into doing the self-reflecting work they’ve put off for years.

There is something remarkable about the way an experience that makes you feel as though your life has fallen apart can also become the beginning of a different relationship with yourself. You start to understand things you couldn’t see before. You make different choices. You become a little more yourself.

They can be such a huge moment of transformation and learning in a person’s life that I, controversially, think breakups can be kind of beautiful.

A moment for nuance on this before you jump on the comments. Not all breakups are beautiful. Some just sucks. Some are just painful and messy and bring out the worst in each other. Some turn abusive and highly traumatic. Not all are moments of growth; sometimes they are just painful repetitions that feel like they bring nothing but misery into your life.

But also they are endings. Sometimes, the good thing about a breakup is simply that it ends. You get out of a dynamic that was causing you enormous distress. The ending brings its own pain, but it also means you no longer have to live inside the particular pain of that relationship. You can begin to imagine a life that doesn’t revolve around it.

And time, reliable, dependable time, passes on. And with it, wounds heal. Often, even when it seemed like the worst thing that had ever happened to you, you look back on a breakup and realise just how pivotal it was in your life, to where you are now. Not necessarily because it was good that it happened, but because of everything that became possible afterwards.

I’m grateful to every breakup I’ve ever had. Even when it felt like the pits at the time.

When I see friends go through breakups now, I hate to see the pain they’re in, but I’m also in awe of the Break Up Energy that almost always follows. It’s more than just a new haircut (though that part is fun too). I love how it makes them reflect and seek to understand themselves. I love how they finally get honest with themselves about what had been happening. I love the yearning for deep conversation and the promises that they’ll Never Do That Again, and the return to friendship. I love watching their world get bigger again as they unshackle themselves from the sucking energy of a failing relationship, and full of possibility about what comes next.



This is the part of breakups I find beautiful. Not the heartbreak itself, but what can emerge from it. The moment you realise that the energy you spent trying to make a life with someone else can also be used to make a life for yourself.

That’s Break Up Energy. What has to happen to get there might not be something you’d want for yourself, or the people you love, but once it arrives, I think we can still celebrate it. Bask in the sheer force of it, in the possibility of it all. And enjoy the feeling of coming back to life.