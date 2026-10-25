Psychobabble by Your Pocket Therapist

Psychobabble by Your Pocket Therapist

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characters on the couch's avatar
characters on the couch
4d

I really like the idea of a break-up energy and how it can used and recognised. Of course not all endings are ones we choose or have power over, but I agree in that it does allow a space for learning and being ready for what’s next. I enjoyed your style of writing as it feels natural and authentic. 😊

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1 reply by Your Pocket Therapist
Marelize Krieg's avatar
Marelize Krieg
1d

What a beautiful way to reframe the aftermath of heartbreak. 🌸 I particularly appreciate your recognition that growth doesn't make the pain worthwhile, nor does every breakup need to become a transformative experience. Grief and rediscovery can coexist. Sometimes healing isn't about becoming someone entirely new, but gradually reconnecting with the parts of ourselves we've neglected, silenced, or set aside. There's something profoundly hopeful about recognising that the love, attention, and energy we once invested in another person can also be directed towards ourselves. Perhaps coming home to ourselves is its own kind of love story. 💜🌱

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