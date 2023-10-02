I’m so, so excited to finally announce that Your Pocket Therapist is now available to pre-order here: https://geni.us/YourPocketTherapist

I have had a dream of writing a book since I was a child. And now, somehow, that dream is coming true - thanks to all of you, whose support has made this possible.

That child, and the struggles she would go through, is my main motivation for writing Your Pocket Therapist, and for sharing my thoughts through social media at all. This is the book I wish I’d read before I started therapy - when I was a hot mess, with no real understanding of why I was suffering or how I was contributing to my own issues in relationships.

This book is for anyone who is struggling and doesn’t understand why. As a therapist, I see many people who don’t really know why they’re suffering. They know things aren’t going as well as they’d like, they know they’re struggling with certain issues, and they know they want things to change. What they don’t understand is why, or what to do.

As you’ll read in the book, I share more of my personal story of how therapy completely changed my life. Before I started therapy, I had no idea of the answer to these questions. All I knew was that I was anxious, struggling with disordered eating and my relationships were a mess. I made poor choices, repeated patterns from my past, lacked boundaries, thought obsessively about people who weren’t giving me the time of day, struggled with attachment issues and codependency and all the other things I regularly talk about here. It was through years of therapy - and training to be a therapist - that I finally started to understand myself and break free from my unhealthy patterns.

Why I wrote this book, and why you need to read it

When I started working as a therapist and set up my social media I realised that I wasn’t the only one who’d been struggling and didn’t know why. You may be aware that every Sunday I do a Q&A where I receive thousands of questions from people desperate to understand why they’re unhappy, and what’s going wrong in their relationships. How do I get over someone who never loved me back? My toddler prefers the other parent, how do I connect to them when I’m being pushed away? How can I stop being lazy? How do I feel confident when I hate my body? How do you deal with grief from an unexpected death? Why do I keep falling for guys who aren’t emotionally available? Why do I feel like no one likes me? I’ve been in therapy for years, why haven’t I learnt this?

These are not simple questions. The answers are nuanced and complex, yet there’s only so far I can go in a short Instagram post, which is why I wanted to write this book: to expand on the questions we are yearning to unpick by summarizing the fundamentals of our psychology and relationships. The book condenses complex, otherwise inaccessible (and often dull) theory into tips, stories, exercises, and lessons to help you become more self-aware, feel better and to improve your life.

What I’ve learnt from my interactions over social media over the last two years is that people are hungry for depth. We want to really understand our minds and the dynamics at play in our relationships. On Instagram and TikTok I’ve noticed a growing movement (especially among young people) to engage with their mental health, as well as a quiet revolution away from oversimplification, towards the pursuit of deep self-awareness. People are yearning for answers.

With this in mind, I made sure not to scrimp on the depth. We get deep into how our childhoods impact us, the consequences on our relationships and how to break free from your past. But don’t be put off, I’ve read all the intimidating (and often pretty boring) academic books and papers so that you don’t have to. I combed through and distilled the mind-blowing and useful information into something easy to understand with practical tips and stories from therapy (and my life) to put it all into context. I’m Your Pocket Therapist after all, so it’ll all be broken down into bite-size and interesting chunks. No dull academic language here.

The book is split into two halves: Self and Relationships. You probably know by now that I’m obsessed with relationships, so we'll go through the whole relationship spectrum, from dating (obsessing about people, finding the right person, how to stop choosing emotionally unavailable people etc), to being in a relationship (attachment styles, codependency, cheating, jealousy, setting boundaries etc), to ending relationships (break-ups, grief, friendships ending, loneliness). But before we can fix our relationships, we need first to understand ourselves. In the first half we cover key issues I see people struggle with - anxiety, depression, addiction, self-sabotage, trauma, the nervous system and all the tips and exercises you need to feel better.

I honestly think everyone should know these things and receive an education in them, but no-one teaches us how to understand our minds, our feelings, our relationships. Schools neglect these topics in favour of academic studies and our parents aren’t always equipped to teach us because they were not taught themselves. We are left to our own devices to wade through the battlefield of our mental health and relationships, unless or until we reach a breaking point and seek help. It’s my mission with Your Pocket Therapist to make sure everyone has access to this information so that we can be empowered to change our patterns and lives.

Plus it’s filled with often emotional stories from the therapy room that represent so many people I see in my practice and in this YPT and substack community. One of the most frequent questions I get is ‘how do I actually heal??’. The stories, alongside practical tips and exercises, show you exactly how you can change your life. If I’m honest, the stories are my favourite part so I’m hopeful they’ll resonate. I really poured my heart into them and I can’t wait for you to read them.

My younger self would have absolutely obsessed over the pages, having constant a-ha moments as she realised what was at the heart of her problems, both in her life and relationships. She’d also be pretty damn proud. I know my current self is totally pinching herself right now and is unbelievably excited for you to read it so I can FINALLY hear what you all think.

I’ve learned since starting this process that pre-orders are essential to helping the book do well, so if you’re interested in buying it please do now so you can be the first to get your copy and absolutely make my day (and life tbh).

