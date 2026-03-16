Psychobabble by Your Pocket Therapist

Psychobabble by Your Pocket Therapist

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Claire E Janes's avatar
Claire E Janes
Mar 17

There’s something very real in what you’ve named here.

It feels like you’re pointing to the cost of having no access to softness, and how that doesn’t remove feeling, it just changes how it shows up, often as anger, withdrawal, or pressure to stay in control.

What I keep noticing is that it’s not only about permission to feel, but about what happens when people don’t have a clear sense of who they are or where they locate their value. In that kind of disorientation, control, dominance, or self-sufficiency can start to feel like something stable to hold onto.

Without a structure that can actually hold what comes up, softness can feel exposing rather than relieving, especially in environments where there isn’t a shared way to meet it.

And in that sense, what looks like hardness is sometimes less a rejection of vulnerability, and more a way of managing something that doesn’t yet have a place to go.

It’s a difficult place to be, on all sides of it.

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