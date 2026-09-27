I saw an article this week saying that apparently singles are going on ‘Costco dates’. It sounds charming - a rejection of technology’s answer to dating, a mass desire to get off the apps and meet in real life. I. But then I dug a little deeper.

The article mentioned Costco’s current deal that includes a bonus Costco Shop Card, several links to where to find Costco’s cheapest deal, and ends with Join Costco Today.

Conveniently, this rise in ‘Costco dating’ comes at a time when Costco just so happen to be releasing a new membership deal. Call me sceptical, but it feels a little like one giant marketing strategy. Is Costco dating even a thing or has this just been invented to sell their new offer?

Wanting to find someone is a huge desire for many people. It’s a point of vulnerability, one that can easily be preyed upon by co-operations. There’s lots of money to be made from our desire to find love, our fear of being alone, our anxiety that we can’t control the process and our suspicion that there might be something better just around the corner.

Where there’s demand, there’s supply, and now, the demand of finding love has become a whole industry. This is having profound effects on how we date, and how we love. It’s all got a little weird.

Firstly, dating has become all about money.

The misogyny around the financial politics of dating is rife. We’re taught that women should never pay and need to perform a certain feminine persona in order to attract a masculine man. Online, problematic dating coaches teach women how to figure out how wealthy your man is from the first date, and equally, men are taught how to flex to prove to a woman they’re ‘high value’. For men, then, dating starts to become pretty expensive. If you go on one date a week in which you have to pay for drinks, dinner, sometimes their Uber home, you end up quickly burning through money. I’ve heard several male friends say they want to meet someone but they ‘can’t afford to date right now’.

Once you get past the first date, the relationship itself can also start to become entrenched in capitalistic beliefs. Several years ago, I found myself in a strange corner of social media in which women would show off the different items their boyfriends had bought them for Valentine’s Day. The video was seemingly endless - red roses, chocolates, a Cartier bracelet, new Louboutins, a Hermès bag. When my partner at the time only got me a card, part of me felt a little hard done by. It was irrational; I knew that the depth of someone’s feelings is not equivalent to the amount they’re willing (or able) to spend on you. But I’d absorbed the idea that love was demonstrated through consumption. I felt like because I’d been given less stuff, I’d been given less love.

Dating is not supposed to be a flex of wealth. It’s supposed to be two people meeting, taking the time to sit with one another, to strip back the layers, to bare their souls and dare to take the brave risk of making themselves vulnerable to love. How are we supposed to see each other’s souls with all this stuff in the way?

But this isn’t about the money. The commodification of dating hasn’t just made it expensive; it’s changed the way we think about people, the way we think about love.

Shopping culture has made dating weird

Have you ever noticed how the language of consumerism has worked its way into dating culture? We’re told to shop around, to play the field. We talk of options, standards, being high value, making an investment. Dating apps are all about swiping, browsing, matching, upgrading.

What does it do when relationships are framed as a purchasing decision? We worry about whether someone is putting in enough effort, whether the date was worth our time, whether we could find someone better. No wonder everyone seems both desperate for love and equally terrified of choosing the right person.

When dating is reframed as a shopping experience, we become the products too. We have to sell ourselves, advertising our personalities to potential prospects as if we’re submitting a CV to LinkedIn.

It makes going on a date feel uncanny. More like a job interview than a meeting of souls. People go into dates with a list of questions and requirements. People want to be in and out there as soon as possible - which I understand given how much time dating requires. That’s partly because of dating fatigue, but also partly because of how soulless the whole process has become.

I don’t know about you but for me, this takes out all the mystery, the gaps of possibility needed for two people to connect. When we try to force the process into optimizable, efficient, cerebral decision-making, I fear we lose the very essence that attracts us to someone.

Much has been written about the impact of this - how it makes people feel disposable, stops us from giving each other a chance, and can fill us with doubt about whether we’re making the right decision because there are so many options available.

But less is written about the function it’s serving, the reason why we’re all so invested in this approach to finding love. I think, at the heart, we’re trying not to get hurt.

The illusion of control

There’s a hyper-capitalist illusion, I think, that we can buy whatever we lack. We buy our education, houses, nice clothes. We’re trying to buy self-esteem by paying for new bodies, new faces; many of us deep down probably believe we can buy happiness. The one thing, though, that we can’t really buy - is love

And yet the world has taught us that when we don’t have what we want, we should just throw money at the problem. So that’s exactly what we’re doing. We buy dating apps. We buy books about dating. We hire people to help us with dating - there are countless dating coaches, relationship influencers, and even matchmaking is coming back (as a paid service, of course). We buy clothes to make ourselves more attractive to the other, skincare to make ourselves youthful, courses to teach us how to become ‘high value’.

Turning dating into shopping gives us a false sense of control. We’re trying to eliminate uncertainty. We’re trying to eliminate the time it takes, the potential for risk, the anxiety of not knowing if we will find someone.

Capitalism is so good at preying on our desire for certainty. The industry knows how much we want to find love, and sells us the fantasy that we can do so as quickly and painlessly as possible. It tells you there are steps, formulas, algorithms. It sells us a fantasy.

Dating apps give us more information than we’ve ever had before. We can know someone’s age, job, politics, height, whether they want children, where they went to university before we’ve even said hello. It’s like we’re trying to ensure some level of certainty, that if we have enough information, maybe we won’t make the wrong choice. And this makes intuitive sense. Why waste time on someone who isn’t right for you?

Except that love has always involved a rather inconvenient absence of information. You cannot know what someone will mean to you before you meet them. You cannot spreadsheet romantic chemistry. You cannot algorithm your way out of disappointment. And you certainly cannot guarantee that the person who looks perfect on paper will be the person you desire.

The same is true for trying to analyse someone. We’re shown endless theories and ideas, taught to unpick each other’s childhoods, their attachment styles, their love languages. It’s as if being able to explain and understand another person can somehow stop us from getting hurt, or somehow stop things from going wrong.

The problem is that we’re trying to eliminate uncertainty from an experience whose defining feature is uncertainty. It sells us the belief that if you do dating correctly, you can get the outcome you want. The commodification of dating is an attempt to make it predictable. But in doing so, we’ve sucked all the life out of it.

I think we know this, deep down. As much as we wanted to buy into the belief that we can follow the magic steps to get what we want, the sheen is starting to wear off. The fantasy has faded, and we’re realising that what we’re left with is an artificial, Black Mirror dystopia that’s dampened the spark we need for love to flourish.

That’s why the idea of Costco dating has taken hold. They’re looking for something we’ve lost - serendipity. The possibility of meeting someone without knowing in advance whether they’ll be right for you. This is what makes romance so thrilling. The way it can appear, suddenly, when you just popped out for some milk. The curious way that all the stars have to perfectly align at the right moment for it to work.

That doesn’t mean we all need to go and write our phone numbers on a dollar bill like in the movie Serendipity. It also doesn’t mean we can’t experience that kind of love if we meet on a dating app. But it does mean that, try as we might, we can’t make it happen.

You can’t manufacture serendipity

You can’t have serendipity without uncertainty. What I mean by this is that we can’t open ourselves up to the possibility of meeting someone while also avoiding risk.

There’s no way to have the excitement of bumping into someone you like in Costco without the risk that this person won’t be right for you. Sometimes you have to spend a bit of time getting to know that person, maybe even getting your heart broken, to find out. Just as you can’t make an omelette without breaking some eggs, you can’t find love without breaking some hearts.

I think that’s why all of these dating hacks, algorithms, coaches and formulas ultimately feel so unsatisfying. They promise to protect us from the very thing we’re looking for. They promise to help us find love without the uncertainty, vulnerability or possibility of getting hurt that makes love meaningful in the first place.

And yet, even then, when we try to circumvent the commodification of dating by getting off the apps to meet each other in Costco, this is quickly seized upon for profit.

So Costco - before you inevitably capitalise on this new trend by releasing your own dating app or couples membership - can we just agree that some things are better left alone?

Let people meet by accident. Let them get it wrong, or waste an afternoon, or have a bad date gives them a story to tell the girls. Let them strike up a conversation in the milk aisle and dare to ask for a number and wonder if they’ll get a text back. Let them fall in love and know each other and frustrate each other and learn about themselves and bravely walk away. Let them sob into a pillow and cry to their friends and tend to their wounds. Then let them try again.

In the end, letting people be people might be the most romantic thing you can offer.

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