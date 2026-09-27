Psychobabble by Your Pocket Therapist

Psychobabble by Your Pocket Therapist

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Marelize Krieg's avatar
Marelize Krieg
Sep 28

Such a sharp and thought-provoking piece. 💛 I loved the exploration of how easily dating can become something we try to optimise, control, and “shop” our way through—when real connection asks for uncertainty, vulnerability, and time. The reminder that we cannot spreadsheet chemistry or eliminate the possibility of heartbreak without also losing some of love’s magic really stayed with me. ✨ Perhaps there is something deeply hopeful in allowing people to simply meet, risk, discover, and be human together. 🌿❤️

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1 reply by Your Pocket Therapist
Barmecide40's avatar
Barmecide40
Sep 30

It’s insane that you attribute women’s materialism and greed when it comes to dating as due to ‘misogyny’. In the female cosmology, they can only ever be blameless. I’d say a bigger barrier to romance is that men, with real data on women’s preferences and priorities thanks to dating apps, have decided that romantic relationships with women just aren’t worth it

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