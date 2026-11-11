Psychobabble by Your Pocket Therapist

Psychobabble by Your Pocket Therapist

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Marelize Krieg's avatar
Marelize Krieg
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I absolutely loved this perspective! 💜 There's such an important distinction between recognising unhealthy patterns and becoming so fearful of repeating them that we start questioning every genuine feeling. I think this highlights something we often overlook in healing: self-trust isn't built by following rigid rules, but by developing the awareness and confidence to make our own choices. Chemistry doesn't automatically mean danger, just as comfort doesn't automatically mean compatibility. We can honour our attraction while remaining curious about our patterns. Healing should expand our capacity to experience love, not make us afraid of it. 🌷✨

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