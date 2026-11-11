You’re on a date and it’s going…fine. They’re attractive enough, interesting enough, but you find yourself a little bored, a little disconnected. You aren’t too fussed if you see them again, and yet when you get home they text you to ask if you’d like to go on a second date. doesn’t matter that you don’t feel a spark, because the internet taught you that ‘butterflies are a sign of anxiety’ and ‘chemistry is a red flag’. This is safe and boring, and that means you’re healing, right? You force yourself to reply ‘yes’, and spend the next week dreading it.

Meanwhile, the person who made your stomach drop when you met, who you can’t stop thinking about, who was clearly into you, has been filed under red flag. They told you they liked you too fast, so they must be love bombing you. You wanted to kiss them with every fibre of your body, so it must be a sign of a trauma bond. You felt nervous every time you saw them, and so they must dysregulate your nervous system. You felt worried when you didn’t get a text back immediately and so they must be avoidant.

This is happening constantly, all over. And it’s because the internet has managed to convince us that chemistry is a red flag. There are countless videos online telling us that ‘butterflies are a sign your trauma is triggered’, that ‘a healthy relationship should only feel safe and never adrenalised’, that ‘intense attraction is coming from a childhood wound’.

I have to admit, this is advice that even I’ve been guilty of giving in the past. That’s because there is truth in these ideas. The repetition compulsion - where we repeat old childhood dynamics in our current romantic relationships - is absolutely a phenomenon at the heart of many relationship struggles. And sometimes a sign that we’re repeating is when things feel very intense and heightened with the person we’re dating, especially in response to someone playing hot and cold or not fully committing. HOWEVER, I think the internet has taken this too literally and made it seem that ALL chemistry is just trauma.

There’s truth in this, but we need nuance. Sometimes, intense chemistry is absolutely because our attachment systems are triggered. We want to be chosen; we feel the familiar pull of someone who perfectly matches our wounds, who rejects us or keeps us unsure, and this can trigger immense anxiety that feels like intense longing. In these situations, the intensity of the feeling is absolutely something to be wary of.

BUT (and it’s a big but), that doesn’t mean ALL chemistry is a red flag. Therapy advice online has an infuriating way of taking a theory that is sometimes true for some people in certain situations and stating it as if it is always true for all people in all situations.

So I want to correct this oversimplification. Chemistry can also be a good thing, a great thing, in fact. I would argue that chemistry and attraction are necessary for you to fall in love. At the end of the day, you have to fancy your partner for it to function (at least as a monogamous sexual relationship).

Instead, we’re taught to only pursue slow, safe love in which there is no spark and no butterflies but lots of security. Yes, security is important, but why should we have one without the other? Should we be aiming for both chemistry AND security?

This advice is delivered with such conviction that it’s got us confused about what we should be looking for. It’s making us doubt our feelings and ultimately lose trust in ourselves.

How to trust yourself when you’ve been wrong before

The key problem here is that for many people, their intuition doesn’t lead them to healthy choices. If we’re drawn to what’s familiar, then when you come from dysfunction, you’re likely to be more attracted to dysfunction. If we blindly listen to our intuition, we will accidentally walk into repetitions of the same dynamic we’re trying to heal from. The fear of this, and the attempt to heal, has got us listening to therapy content as if it were fact, hoping (understandably), that it will stop us from getting hurt again.

However, your intuition is not something you need to shut off. You just need to be more aware of where your feelings are coming from. Most people, once they start paying attention to their patterns, know when they’re repeating. They have a sense of when something feels good because it’s healthy, vs good because it’s full of adrenaline, anxiety and insecurity. In my experience, there is a part that knows what’s good for us and a part that doesn’t. Turning off your self-trust and deferring decisions to simplified online advice isn’t helping us to develop the healthy part of our intuition; it’s just teaching us to outsource to others who don’t actually know our unique situation.

Because of this advice, I now see people running away from intense connection, concerned that the person who seems really into them is actually love bombing them, and instead forcing themselves on dates with people where they don’t feel a spark and convincing themselves that their lukewarm feelings are a sign of healing. This too is ignoring your intuition.

When we live our lives according to relationship content, we are essentially living with rules. Even if we’re not aware, we’re constantly being told that there is a clear wrong and right way of doing things, and it can make us so anxious as we approach relationships - we walk into dates psychoanalysing every little thing; we worry that we’re too attracted to them, not attracted enough; moving too quickly, we’re not moving quickly enough.

I’m sick of the rules. I’m sick of being told that there is only one way for a relationship to be healthy. The rules are not helping us, and they’re pathologising the process of falling in love. Love is supposed to be fun. It’s supposed to be scary. It’s supposed to be intense. Trying to minimise this is not healing; it is avoidance.

In defense of fast love

People have written poems and plays and songs about falling in love since records began. In the past, people courted for two weeks, fell head over heels, got engaged at the end of the fortnight and then went on to have a happy fifty-year marriage. That isn’t to say we should all be aiming for a fast-paced relationship as the gold standard, and there’s certainly an argument that building steadily and getting to know each other is the ‘healthier’ approach, but still, there is no right way.

Love is a rollercoaster - it is messy and head-spinning and crazy-making. Even when it’s healthy. It’s scary to entrust your heart to another, even when both parties are secure, and the relationship progresses without any big issues. Even then, it can feel terribly scary and wonderfully intense. And yes, sometimes it is slow and gentle and boring. However it looks, all these rules and simplified advice make us doubt ourselves and take the excitement out of what can be an inherently intense experience.

So take the ideas on board, go in with your eyes open. Be aware that feeling constantly adrenalised and anxious might not be the healthiest dynamic for you. Reflect on your patterns and be prepared to walk away when you’re repeating a painful but familiar dynamic. But also, let yourself be attracted to them. Let it be intense. Don’t force slowness just because someone online tells you that’s how it should be.

Some of the best love stories are fast and drenched in chemistry. Let’s not let the internet ruin love as well.