Psychobabble by Your Pocket Therapist

Psychobabble by Your Pocket Therapist

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Vinod Nair's avatar
Vinod Nair
1h

The internet may have found the perfect business model. We are all teaching each other how to get an audience instead of giving the audience something to read.

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Esmeralda's avatar
Esmeralda
8h

I can't speak to other people's intentions, but I think the backdrop is the need to make a living. I make a living with a career that doesn't leave me enough time and mental energy to think deeply and organize my thought coherently about meaningful topics, let alone compose an essay or article about them. So of course I don't write on Substack. For people who want to be able to be creators, they might need to do these money-making schemes to support themselves as an alternative to a corporate job that would not give them enough time to write (or think). Of course that's probably not the case for all of them and I understand your frustration. When I see someone mainly trying to make money I usually lose interest and unfollow them (oops). But I think it's more a broader problem of our capitalist systems than a specific issue of online platforms.

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