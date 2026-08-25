I’m sick of being sold to online.

Coaches, courses, subscription models, e-books. Most of my Instagram feed is now creators teaching other creators how to become creators.

I thought Substack was different. It fact, I’m sure it used to be. Substack has always been my safe space away from the grabbiness of the other platforms. I’d come here to get away from the selling, to have a break, curl up with people’s writing, and read.

That’s why I was upset when I came on this week to read an essay by one of my favourite writers (who I won’t name), only to find she’d started a series on How to Grow A Following on Substack. I can’t lie, I was a little angry with her. I loved reading her stories, her perspectives on the world, her beautiful writing. Now she was just turning into yet another creator trying to make money from teaching people how to succeed online.

These kinds of articles do very well. Many people on this platform are trying to grow their own pages, and it’s understandable that they’d want advice from people who have successfully done it. As a Substacker myself, I was of course interested to learn how my favourite creator had grown so quickly, hoping it would help me do the same.

But there’s something about writers making this kind of content that feels to me like selling out. It’s no longer about the writing or sharing of ideas, but selling a product. It changes the feel of Substack, the escape it used to be.

And the more we do this, the more we turn Substack into yet another pyramid scheme.

Everything Eventually Becomes a Crab

I recently learnt about the phenomenon of carcinisation. It’s the tendency for unrelated species to independently evolve into crabs. This happens because they face similar environmental pressures in which crab-like features are best suited. This has happened in nature over and over again.

The same thing, I’ve noticed, is happening on social media. But rather than everything becoming a crab, everything is becoming a pyramid scheme.

Put enough people into the same online ecosystem with the same attention economy that incentivises engagement, and eventually they start to look remarkably similar.

The creators start out different enough. One person gives fitness tips, another writes about love, someone else shares their philosophy on life. But over time, they somehow start to become the same. They grow a following (often for good reason), they learn what gets attention, and then they pivot their message to teaching other people how to acquire attention too.

The most reliable way to get money or attention online is to get to a successful enough position in the pyramid that you can then teach everyone below you how to climb it.

And just like that, the fitness influencer starts teaching people to grow a fitness channel, the relationship expert gives tips on how to become a relationship expert, the coach starts coaching others on how to become a coach. And the writer’s beautiful Substack becomes a place for teaching other people how to grow their own Substack.

Eventually, everything in nature becomes a crab. Online, everything eventually becomes a course.

The Environmental Pressure

While crustaceans have the environmental pressure of evolution that makes them adapt to grow shells until they all resemble crabs, creators have the pressures of the attention economy.

A big part of the reason creators end up making the ‘How To Grow’ content is simply that it does well. People click, they engage, and so creators make more.

It’s like the internet rewards you for talking about the internet, until eventually the internet becomes all anyone talks about.

But pivoting your content to what gets the most attention risks diluting the craft. Making things more commercial and more appealing to a mass audience often lowers the quality. We know this from Hollywood, where the same stories, same actors, same franchises are being regurgitated because they’re a safer way to make money than something new and riskier.

But if everyone did that, then nothing new would get made.

Chasing success is a terrible process for creativity. When I write, if I start to think ‘I need to make people like this’, my writing almost always becomes worse because I’m no longer being creative; I’m paralysed by trying to make it good.

The idea of Goodhart’s law summarizes this perfectly. It’s the idea that when a measure becomes a target, it stops being a good measure. Think about something going viral. Things used to go viral because they were good, and so having followers used to be a measure of quality. But once getting followers becomes the goal, you start writing for followers rather than writing things people actually like.

This changes the work that people make, and actually stops good things from being made.

If an article you write on ‘How I got 10,000 subscribers’ gets twice as many views as your other essays, what do you do now? Keep writing about the topics you want, or write to grow an audience? If you choose to follow what’s popular, it changes the kind of writing you produce. You become a different kind of writer, you move away from the topics you first cared about.

If everyone were to do this, the whole platform would change.

Once everyone discovers that the content that performs best is content on how to get attention, we end up in a vicious cycle in which people make content about getting attention because that content gets attention, which encourages more people to make content about getting attention.

It’s already happened on Instagram and Tiktok, which have become saturated with accounts on how to grow, how to get a viral hook, how to convert to sales, how to edit videos, how to manifest a ‘high-ticket’ client.

Sadly, it’s starting to happen to Substack too. The more I go on here, the more I see posts about techniques to grow.

But if we’re all teaching each other how to be successful writers, then who’s doing the writing?

I Don’t Want Substack to Become a Crab

Becoming crabs doesn’t have to be inevitable. If enough of us resist, we can stop it.

Substack can be a beautiful escape from the other platforms. I come to read, to be inspired, to get my attention back. We can’t let this become just another place where everything is about getting followers and making money.

It’s not that we shouldn’t monetise at all; the whole beauty of Substack is that it gives people a way to get paid for writing. But that’s the point - it pays for writing. It’s been so refreshing and important for creatives to have a platform that rewards good writing. We should do everything we can to preserve that.

I totally get the temptation to post what gets the most followers, to write for the aim of going viral. I’d love for this article to do well, and so I’m participating in the system I’m critiquing. There is no way to use these platforms and not engage in the attention economy. But there are levels of participation, and staying true to what we want to write about is one of them.

I want to come on here and hear people’s innermost thoughts, not how to optimize my page to get more followers.

In this age of chasing virality, let’s preserve this space that’s built for writing. A place that’s built for writing should remain a place for writing. Not everything is just about growth. Some things are about art. Let’s resist the desire to make Hollywood slop just because we know people will like it.

Please, Substackers. We are writers. Let’s not become crabs.