I don’t post about this topic a lot, because there’s a lot of rhetoric around narcissism online, and I don’t want to fuel the already blazing fire. That doesn’t mean I don’t think narcissism exists - I do - or that being in a relationship with someone narcissistic isn’t often painful and challenging - it is - it’s just that not EVERYONE who acts selfishly is a narcissist and not all toxic or abusive relationships are a product of narcissism.

While narcissism is important to understand, I find we’re in a moment of labeling everyone as narcissists, which can be reductive and stops us from understanding some of the more nuanced relationship dynamics at play.

That being said, narcissism is still an important topic worth understanding, especially if you’ve been a victim of narcissistic abuse, had narcissistic parents, or been in a relationship with a narcissist, or you yourself recognize you may have narcissistic traits and want to heal.

So I’ve asked you what you want to know about narcissism and tried to answer all your questions with the nuance the topic deserves.