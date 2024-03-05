What happens when we lose someone we love? A death, a separation or the break-up of a relationship are some of the hardest times we have to live through. We may fall into a nightmare of depression, lose the will to live and see no hope for the future. What matters at this crucial point is whether or not we are able to mourn.

I was watching the last episode of One Day (look away now if you don’t want spoilers) and found that I found this quote swirling around my mind from the book The New Black: Mourning, Melancholia and Depression by Darian Leader. How do we get over losing the love of our lives? Why is it that some people manage to move on and other stay stuck and broken?

How do we cope when we lose someone we love? Whether it’s a death or a breakup, we have to learn to live without someone who was hugely important to us. Everything changes, what our lives look like now, what we thought our lives were going to look like in the future, the person we were around them, the sense of security and love and hope they might have offered us.

Grief is almost always painful, that’s a given. What becomes complicated is when we get stuck in our grief, when we aren’t able to move on. When we struggle to get over someone it’s usually because grief has become complicated.