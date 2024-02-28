A recent post I saw by Grace Beverley in which she advised that ‘high effort people should be with high effort people’ really resonated with me. It taps into this idea of reciprocity that I think is one of the most important aspects of a healthy relationship because without it you end up with all kinds of resentments, fears of abandonment and general dissatisfaction.

But what is a high-effort person, and why is it important to be with someone similar?