It’s no secret that childhood trauma has a huge impact on us as adults, determining how we relate to other people, how we see ourselves, and how we interact with the world.

Understanding the effects of trauma is all very well, but what can we do about it?

Processing childhood trauma is an important part of therapy, yet many people are confused about how this works in practice. In fact, this is one of the questions people often ask when they first start therapy – what does processing actually mean?

I had no clue what this meant when I first started therapy, and even having gone through the process it’s something difficult to really describe in words because so much of the process is an experience that can’t really be intellectualised.

While there is no one way to do it, and the path will look different for everyone, there are some important steps I’m going to share with you now.