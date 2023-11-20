The ‘Mother Wound’ refers to a dysfunctional relationship with your mother, this can be either a lack of mothering (physically not present, emotionally not present, a lack of warmth and care) or too much mothering (lack of boundaries, enmeshment, feeling responsible for her feelings). The nuances of your relationship with your mother impact everything, from your physical health to your attachment style, to your choices in a partner, to how you care for yourself.

In this workshop, we’re going to talk about healing the mother wound, how to process and understand any difficulties, and learn to reparent our inner child so we can break free from the wounds of the past and find the love and care we’re craving deep down.

This will be recorded and uploaded here for those who can't attend live.

You will learn:

How your relationship with your mother has impacted you

How the essential relationship of a mother-child impacts attachment style

How this affect your relationship with women, and comparison to others

How this impacts your romantic relationships

How to get in touch with anger and grief

Tools to rebuild your self-esteem

How to set boundaries and change your relationship with your mother in the present

How to reparent your inner child become the mother you needed.

We’ll also have a twenty-minute Q&A

