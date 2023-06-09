Going for emotionally unavailable people is a quiet form of self-harm. It’s agonizing to wait at the end of a phone, desperately willing them to reply. It consumes all our thoughts, keeps us up at night, and creates knots in our stomachs that stop us from being able to eat or focus or feel okay at all.

Why do we do this to ourselves? Why do we say we want a relationship but then find ourselves pursuing someone who is one minute telling us how much they like us and the next minute saying they want something casual? And, more importantly, how do we stop?

Let’s get into it…