Obsession is a tricky infliction. It leaves us completely taken over, possessed by the spirit of another. There is an energy behind obsession, an excitement, and charge; you come alive only when you think about them, while everything else feels dead and meaningless. We’re unable to stop talking about them, desperate to turn any conversation back to them so we can feel alive once more.

All that energy is a drive for something you want, something you feel this person will give you. When we obsess about someone, they are no longer a fallible human, they have become infused with a meaning that ultimately has little to do with them, and everything to do with you. They’ve come to represent something you desperately want and are struggling to let go of.

Obsession is a drive toward what you want that’s gone awry. To lessen the obsession, you have to learn to separate the person from the need you’re wanting them to fulfill. So what does that mean, and how do you actually do that?