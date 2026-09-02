Psychobabble by Your Pocket Therapist

Psychobabble by Your Pocket Therapist

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Leah Shaine, MSc's avatar
Leah Shaine, MSc
6d

This truly resonated with me! I really appreciate the way you distinguished between genuine growth rooted in care and the kind of "growth” that’s just the inner critic pretending to be helpful. It’s so comforting to remember that sometimes, it’s okay to let things take their time and just be, instead of always trying to improve. This message feels especially meaningful and needed.

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1 reply by Your Pocket Therapist
Lisa Salamone Coaching's avatar
Lisa Salamone Coaching
6d

LOVE. IT. 👌🏼

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