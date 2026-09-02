I know it sounds strange coming from a therapist, but I think I’m done with self-development.

I’ve been a self-improvement addict for years, buying the latest self-help books, adopting new diets or workout regimes, dedicating myself to therapy, obsessively listening to podcasts about harnessing productivity, and reflecting on every interaction and relationship and feeling. I can’t lie, I’m exhausted.

Is anyone else?

I’ve found something interesting happening recently, I feel a kind of rejection of all things self-improvement. I just want to live my life and enjoy it. It’s unlike me to not be self-reflecting, normally I’m constantly trying to learn from my experiences and relationships, working to understand why I do what I do, why I feel what I feel, and what’s going on below the surface. But lately, I’m feeling resistant.

There are so many messages out there on who to be, how to be, how to look, how to have the perfect morning routine, how to healthmax, looksmax, how to perfect your sleep, and what to eat to perfect your gut health. I’m drowning under the list of things I should be doing. It’s supposed to be helpful but all it does is make me feel like I’m not enough.

Inner critic in disguise

At what point is all this self-improvement just another form of self-criticism? It seems like it’s about care and help, but what if it’s just the inner critic given free reign to point out what’s wrong with us in the name of ‘health’.

The more I focused on self-improvement, the worse I felt about myself. Unless I’d ticked all the boxes, done everything right, I felt as though I was failing for just being. That’s when I realised that even though I was desperately trying to be better, I wasn’t actually growing on a deeper level, because my inner critic was just as bad as it had ever been.

The inner critic is an expert shape-shifter. When you’ve spent a lifetime criticising yourself, you can find ways to do it without even realising. While wanting to better oneself might seem positive (isn’t life supposed to be about growth?) relentless optimisation can actually just be a harsh critical voice with a new language of wellness and therapy.

The funny thing is, that when you embrace yourself as you are, when you stop trying to strive for better and focus on enjoyment, you often actually start wanting to take care of yourself naturally. But it comes from a differently place. What I’ve found is that when I give myself a break I not only feel calmer but my desire to look after myself increases. From a rested and less-pressured state, waking up wanting to do yoga or journal, rather than forcing myself to. Then those activities feel like true self-care, rather than self-punishment.

The problem with self-improvement and productivity culture is that we’re being sold a fantasy – if you just do this one new thing, then you will achieve enlightenment and adoration. So we attach ourselves to gurus, whether it’s Huberman or Tim Ferris or Deliciously Ella or any of the thousands of wellness people, hoping that if we do as they do, we’ll become the idealized figure we’ve projected them to be. In the same way that starting a new diet gives us a shiny new hope of that THIS will be the answer to all our problems, self-development keeps us chasing a different version of ourselves.

This is not coming from a place of self-love but of self-loathing. We don’t want to be ourselves. We compare ourselves to someone we deem superior and try to be more like them in the hope it’ll make us less miserable. Of course, when this fails, we project superiority onto the next guru and start all over again. Maybe the answer isn’t to improve. Maybe the answer is to go inward.

What about not bettering yourself? What about just being?

The self-analysis to self-acceptance pipeline

It’s a common occurrence when people go through therapy that they become obsessed with self-reflection. When you’ve spent most of your life not really understanding yourself or thinking too hard about your psychology, it can be exciting and almost revolutionary to consider yourself in this way. Suddenly you’re reflecting on all your behaviours and relationships, trying to take accountability and feel more in control of your life. What I often see, and what happened to me, is an obsession with all things therapy.

We read the books, take the attachment style test and the Myers-Briggs test and diagnose ourselves with various disorders. We rake back through our childhood, having revelations about why we do the things we do.

It’s an important part of the process, one that I love to see people go through, but I don’t necessarily think we should stay in this state forever. And when therapy is co-opted by productivity culture, things can start to turn sour.

You can’t win at therapy. You can’t hijack it or speed it up and force the process, as much as we’d like to. People often come with lists and goals and things they’d like to achieve. There’s nothing wrong with that, it can really help people to be focused, but healing cannot be rushed. Sometimes we have to incubate, we have to do nothing, and we have to let things metabolise.

It’s not natural to be constantly growing

Productivity culture is at odds with nature. We’re told we’re not supposed to stay stagnant, and that we should be in a constant state of growth. But all living creatures have life cycles. Flowers don’t bloom all year round. There is a process of death and decay and stillness that is necessary for life to continue, and for the trees to fruit once again.

Therapy has a life cycle like this. Sometimes you’re in a season of growth – having big revelations and a-ha moments, challenging yourself, having difficult conversations – while other times, nothing much is happening. Under the surface of nothing much, there might be a lot going on. You might be feeling close to your therapist, establishing safety; you might be processing something unconsciously before it can come to the surface; memories might be coming up, or you might be starting to develop resilience, become more independent or regulate yourself. You can’t ‘do’ or force these things, they happen as a product of the process.

And maybe, sometimes, you’re not in process; you’re simply living. Which is equally as valuable as growth.

Be more dog

Albie, my dog (who is my model for how to live a happy and present life), never seems bothered about improving himself, he’s just content to be. Of course, Albie isn’t plagued by consciousness and ego and social comparison, but still, maybe we need to be a little more dog about all of this.

He’s just about the most self-accepting thing I know, and in return, he accepts others wholly and completely. He doesn’t want to change you, doesn’t need to control what you do or how you feel, and doesn’t criticize. He just loves and lives. It’s simple but true - the more we can accept ourselves, the more accepting we are of others. Pressing pause on self-improvement doesn’t just benefit our own sense of peace and self-esteem; it also makes us less critical of others.

So the next time you tell yourself you need to be doing more, or you drag yourself to embark on your lengthy routine when you’d rather relax, take a leaf out of Albie’s book. Give yourself a break (whatever that looks like), and revel in the joy of just being alive.