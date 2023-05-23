I’m standing in front of a mirror, tugging at myself. It’s a ritual I’ve been doing for years, several times a day. I pick and poke, grabbing at my stomach, wishing I could rip it right out. Nothing looks how it’s supposed to. I’m too big, too fat, too ugly, I’m supposed to be skinnier, more toned, more glossy, less human. I could just change my body to look how it was supposed to, all my problems would be gone.

I’m also a hypocrite.