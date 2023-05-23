I used to hate my body. Then I learnt that how I felt about my body was really a reflection of something deeper.
My journey with my body image, what does it really mean when we 'feel fat' and how you can learnt to change how you feel about your body
I’m standing in front of a mirror, tugging at myself. It’s a ritual I’ve been doing for years, several times a day. I pick and poke, grabbing at my stomach, wishing I could rip it right out. Nothing looks how it’s supposed to. I’m too big, too fat, too ugly, I’m supposed to be skinnier, more toned, more glossy, less human. I could just change my body to look how it was supposed to, all my problems would be gone.
I’m also a hypocrite.