“We repeat what we do not repair.” —Christine Langley Obaugh

We all know that familiar rush. That can’t-stop-thinking-about-them, can’t-keep-my-hands-off-them, can’t-see-the-red-flags-because-we’re-too-busy-making-out level of attraction.

While this heart-stopping love that’s been idealized by Hollywood might seem romantic and sexy, this kind of pull toward someone can actually be the beginning of an unhealthy relationship.

What is it that’s driving you so strongly to this person? What’s become so sexualized and erotic that being with them becomes more important than anything else?

Often, the person you feel such intense chemistry with is the person you’ve unconsciously selected to recreate your trauma. That doesn’t mean intense chemistry is always coming from a wounded place, but it is very common that the head-spinning passion is actually coming from fear.

So what do we do when we feel that irresistible pull toward someone we know isn’t good for us, and how to choose people who don’t repeat our trauma?