This month’s masterclass is on all things grief - whether it’s a death, break up or ending of any kind - the way we mourn after a loss is essential to how we move forward.

If you find yourself struggling to move on after a relationship ends, or after losing someone you love, this workshop will try to help you think about what it is that’s got stuck, and how it might be unstuck.

I’m resharing this quote from my post last week on getting over someone because I think it highlights an important aspect of why some of us can struggle to move on; because we don’t allow ourselves to properly mourn.

“A death, a separation or the break-up of a relationship are some of the hardest times we have to live through. We may fall into a nightmare of depression, lose the will to live and see no hope for the future. What matters at this crucial point is whether or not we are able to mourn.” - Darian Leader

The event will be on Monday March 25th at 7.30 pm GMT. It will be recorded and uploaded here for those who can't attend live.

We will cover:

Why loss is so difficult and why do some of us get stuck and struggle to move forward

The stages of grief after a break-up or loss, and what working through them might look like

Why acceptance is the key to moving forward and potential ways to get there

Rediscovering who you are after a break-up or loss - exercises that might help

Thinking about the future and how you can rebuild your identity and expectations without this person

We’ll also have a twenty-minute Q&A

Your link to join is here: