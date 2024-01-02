UPDATE: This masterclass will now take place Sunday 7th January at 7pm GMT. It will be recorded and uploaded here for those who can't attend live.

Apologies I wasn’t able to run this in December, but following the Christmas period when eating can be particularly triggering, the new year is the perfect time to start to reflect on and address your relationship with food.

Plus this will be a couple of days before my book comes out in January (which you can pre-order here), so it’s a great time for us to chat about a topic I get more personal about in the book.

You will learn:

How your relationship to your body is a reflection of your relationship with yourself

An understanding of disordered eating and what’s really going on

How food is used to self-soothe, and ways to find healthier coping mechanisms

Reflect on the history of any problems with food and identify triggers

How to stop criticizing your body and move towards self-acceptance

The steps of Intuitive Eating which are the biggest a game changer for healing disordered eating

We’ll also have a twenty-minute Q&A

