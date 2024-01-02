Masterclass: Healing your relationship with food and your body
Rescheduled date and your link to join
UPDATE: This masterclass will now take place Sunday 7th January at 7pm GMT. It will be recorded and uploaded here for those who can't attend live.
Apologies I wasn’t able to run this in December, but following the Christmas period when eating can be particularly triggering, the new year is the perfect time to start to reflect on and address your relationship with food.
Plus this will be a couple of days before my book comes out in January (which you can pre-order here), so it’s a great time for us to chat about a topic I get more personal about in the book.
You will learn:
How your relationship to your body is a reflection of your relationship with yourself
An understanding of disordered eating and what’s really going on
How food is used to self-soothe, and ways to find healthier coping mechanisms
Reflect on the history of any problems with food and identify triggers
How to stop criticizing your body and move towards self-acceptance
The steps of Intuitive Eating which are the biggest a game changer for healing disordered eating
We’ll also have a twenty-minute Q&A
To get the link to join you can become a paid subscriber here and get access to ALL my workshops, how-to guides, personal posts and much more for just £1.45 a week. This is a crazy discount from the usual £30-40 cost of my workshops. It also goes a long way to supporting my work and this lovely community.
For those joining, your link is here:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Psychobabble by Your Pocket Therapist to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.