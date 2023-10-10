Workshops

Masterclass: How to heal a father wound

In this workshop, we went deep into healing from the father wound, understanding how it’s impacting your life, and learning how to heal these wounds so you can start reparenting yourself.

Your Pocket Therapist
Oct 10, 2023
∙ Paid
2
The ‘Father wound’ refers to damage that is done when a person has an absent or abusive father. This can mean physical absence, such as abandonment and divorce, or emotional absence, such as being emotionally distant, overly critical, abusive, or generally uninterested.

I go into detail about how the relationships with our parents have profound consequen…

