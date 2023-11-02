The ‘Mother Wound’ refers to a dysfunctional relationship with your mother, this can be either a lack of mothering (physically not present, emotionally not present, a lack of warmth and care) or too much mothering (lack of boundaries, enmeshment, feeling responsible for her feelings). The nuances of your relationship with your mother impact everything, from your physical health to your attachment style, to your choices in a partner, to how you care for yourself.

A main symptom of a mother wound is people pleasing, feeling you have to look after everyone else’s feelings because you were responsible for your Mum’s feelings. This can make you quite passive in relationships, struggling to speak up because you’re afraid of the consequences.

Romantically, a mother wound in which you weren’t adequately mothered can mean that you end up unconsciously seeking out maternal care in your relationships (this goes for any gender and orientation). While on the one hand you desperately want that care, you might also struggle to accept it and sabotage your relationships where you feel cared for.

The mother wound can make you struggle with your femininity, becoming hyperfeminine and passive or hyperindependent and more masculine. It also has consequences for your relationship with women, what you expect from women, and gender roles. Carrying a mother wound might also mean that you’re competitive with other women, feeling envious and comparing yourself with a sense of either inferiority or superiority.

This can be a sensitive topic to process because often we have guilt or feel like we’re doing something wrong by reflecting on the difficult aspects of our mothers. But it’s in doing so that we can start to heal from them.

In this workshop, we’re going to talk about healing the mother wound, how to process and understand any difficulties, and learn to reparent our inner child so we can break free from the wounds of the past and find the love and care we’re craving deep down.

The e﻿vent will be on Monday 20th November at 7.00pm GMT.

This will be recorded and uploaded here for those who can't attend live.

You will learn:

How your relationship with your mother has impacted you

How the essential relationship of a mother-child impacts attachment style

How this affect your relationship with women, and comparison to others

How this impacts your romantic relationships

How to get in touch with anger and grief

Tools to rebuild your self-esteem

How to set boundaries and change your relationship with your mother in the present

How to reparent your inner child become the mother you needed.

We’ll also have a twenty-minute Q&A

