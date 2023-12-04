In my new book, Your Pocket Therapist, I get really honest about my own relationship with food and my body, which was the main reason I started therapy in the first place. In honor of my book coming out in January (which you can still pre-order here), and because December can be such a tricky time for eating difficulties, with all the Christmas events, collective binging and family tensions, this month’s masterclass will be on how to heal your relationship with food and our body.

We’re going to dive in deep into thinking about how we learned to talk about our bodies, and what our feelings about our bodies might tell us about our deeper relationship to ourselves. We’re going to understnad why food is such a difficult self-soothing mechanism to break because it’s one of the first tools we use to soothe ourselves as babies, and practical tips and tricks about how we can start to change our eating behaviours.

I’m also a certified intuitive eating counselor from back when I used to specialize in food and eating habits, so I’m going to go through the principles of intuitive eating which, alongside therapy, helped me hugely to heal my own relationship with food.

The e﻿vent will be on Sunday 17th December at 6.00pm GMT. It will be recorded and uploaded here for those who can't attend live.

You will learn:

How your relationship to your body is a reflection of your relationship with yourself

An understanding of disordered eating and what’s really going on

How food is used to self-soothe, and ways to find healthier coping mechanisms

Reflect on the history of any problems with food and identify triggers

How to stop criticizing your body and move towards self-acceptance

The steps of Intuitive Eating which are the biggest a game changer for healing disordered eating

We’ll also have a twenty-minute Q&A

To get the link to join you can become a paid subscriber here and get access to ALL my workshops, how-to guides, personal posts and much more for just £1.45 a week. This is a crazy discount from the usual £30-40 cost of my workshops. It also goes a long way to supporting my work and this lovely community.