Self-sabotage is when we ruin the thing we want or that is good for us. It’s normally quite destructive but you might not even realise you’re doing it.

Everyone just wants to be happy, right? It’s what we all strive for, yet somehow we seem to do things that don’t make us happy at all. We stay friends with people who say unkind things to us, reject the nice guys who would probably make us very happy, stay in jobs we hate, eat crap food, say things we regret and ruin new opportunities we thought we were desperate for.

Why is it that we end up ruining the exact thing that could make us happy?

Sadly, our mind doesn’t care about happiness, it only cares about survival. So, if the thing you desire is seen to be threatening, your unconscious will sabotage it for you.

Self-sabotage happens when your unconscious and your conscious are in disagreement – when we consciously think we want to do one thing, but our unconscious does the opposite.

You might desperately want a relationship, for example, but if you’ve learned as a kid that being close to people is dangerous because they let you down or disappear, your unconscious will sabotage any hopes you have of building happy relationships. If you want to stop smoking or drinking, but your mind has learned that is the best way to keep your feelings down, it will make it very hard to stop. All of the self-help books in the world won’t make a dent in changing your habits if you aren’t getting to the root of what that habit is serving. If your brain thinks those habits are keeping you safe, it’s not going to let go of them lightly.

