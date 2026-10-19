Often on my birthday, I throw a party. And often, just like this year, I find myself staring at the door, focusing on who hasn’t come.

It doesn’t matter how many people have actually shown up. I can be in a room full of my favourites, surrounded by loved ones who’ve made the effort to come, made cakes or bought gifts, and still I find myself staring at the door, focusing on the people who didn’t come. Every year, even when lots of people show up, it feels like no one has come.

Even as I’m doing it, I know I’m being ridiculous. There are lovely faces all full of love and joy, and yet I’m checking my phone, seeing if the person who's not here is going to show up. I end up lost in my mind, Why didn’t they come? Do they not like me? Do they not value me? Were they invited to something better? If I were more like X would they have come?

The person I’m waiting for seems to represent something else, something I was taking to mean about myself; proof that I’m important, that I’m loved, that I’m someone people choose.

There’s a Tarot card I love - the five of cups. It depicts a man standing, staring at 3 spilt-over cups, while completely ignoring the 2 upright cups just behind him.

This was me at my birthday party. This is me through life. So focused on what’s missing, I’m ignoring my upright cups. And I believe I’m not alone.

Humans are often focused on lack, on what we don’t have, that we can give it more weight than the things we do have. The relationship that didn't work out eclipses the people who love us. The opportunity we missed overshadows the life we've built.

Why does lack seem to have such a powerful hold on us, even when we have so much?

Psychologists have long studied our negativity bias, the tendency to give greater weight to negative experiences than positive ones. From an evolutionary perspective, this makes sense because survival isn’t about happiness; it’s about threat perception. We focus on what could go wrong, on the danger. And so, we place more weight on what goes wrong. We remember the insults more than the compliments, remember the unfairness more than the kindness, the losses more than the wins. But this doesn't fully explain why the absence of one person can feel more significant than the presence of twenty others. Why does one missing cup command so much of our attention when we have plenty of cups standing behind us?

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One theory is that lack is more pronounced for people who’ve experienced some kind of lack (usually in attention or love) before, probably in childhood. When they don’t get something or someone now as adults, it presses on that old wound, reminding them of that original thing they needed but didn’t get.

Another theory is that some people are more attuned to rejection. A big part of this comes down to the kind of love we got when we were younger. If affection has been uncertain, or unfairly distributed, we might have learnt to be highly attuned to other people’s responses, and developed a hypervigilance to the smallest signs that we aren’t wanted. We learn to scan for the evidence that something is missing. Perhaps this is one of the reasons that some people find it easier than others to enjoy what they have. It isn’t necessarily that they have more, or that they’re more grateful; they might just not experience someone not coming as a rejection.

This changes what the absence represents. For my less lack-focused friends, someone not showing up might simply mean that they didn’t show up. For me, it can become a question about whether I’m valued, whether I’m important, whether I’m someone people want to be around. And so, the absence becomes entangled with a much deeper need for reassurance.

The frustrating thing about this tendency is that no amount of goodness fills the lack. No amount of reassurance fills someone’s self-worth. Even if the person eventually turns up, even if they send a loving message or explain why they couldn't make it, the relief may be temporary. Soon enough, another absence can reopen the wound, and we find ourselves looking for evidence of rejection even when there's plenty of evidence of being loved. I could have 99 people celebrating me, and I’d still be focused on the one who didn’t. There is always another overturned cup to stare at.

The psychoanalyst Lacan wrote a lot about desire and lack. He said that we don't simply want things for what they are; we want them because we’re invested in the promise that they’ll make us feel complete. The next achievement, the next relationship, the next sign that someone wants us might finally settle something inside us. But when we get what we want, the feeling of completeness often proves elusive. Our desire moves on to the next thing that seems capable of providing it. That’s why people keep chasing more money, more success, more power, because nothing is really enough to resolve the feeling. Instead, the goalposts simply move. Once we have the thing we want, we move on to the next thing and the next thing, hoping this time it will finally make us feel complete.

I don’t think the answer then is to try not to have the lack, to somehow strive for completeness. The answer isn’t to ignore the 1%. It’s to recognise it’s there, and learn to live alongside it. I don’t think this means we’ll ever stop wanting. There will always be things we wish were different, people we wish had chosen us, versions of our lives we wish we’d got to live. The point isn’t to eliminate that feeling, or to convince ourselves that what we have should be enough. It’s to stop letting what we lack determine how we experience everything else.

That doesn’t mean we have to pretend that we’re totally fine with the absence. The spilt cups still matter. Some rejections hurt, and that deserves to be felt and grieved. But, and it’s a big but, we need to be careful about the meaning we place onto that rejection. It isn’t a commentary on our worth, or our loveability. It is just one person’s decision not to be there.

And while we’re allowing the disappointment of the thing we don’t have, of the person who didn’t show up, perhaps we can allow ourselves to enjoy the party anyway. To laugh with the people who came, to eat the cake, to feel the love that is in the room. Because the party can still be wonderful, even if it isn’t exactly the party we wanted.

Because maybe the goal isn’t to stop noticing the empty space, but to at least stop letting it take up the whole room.