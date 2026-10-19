Psychobabble by Your Pocket Therapist

Psychobabble by Your Pocket Therapist

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Kayleigh's avatar
Kayleigh
14h

Such a good post! So relatable in so many ways. Thank you for always being so vulnerable and writing about something that feels ‘silly’ but is so normal and human. Just takes that courage and insight to say xx

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1 reply by Your Pocket Therapist
Marelize Krieg's avatar
Marelize Krieg
5h

This is such a tender, beautifully honest reflection. ❤️ Sometimes, the empty chair hurts not because of who is missing today, but because it reminds us of all the times we felt unseen, unchosen, or unworthy of showing up for. And perhaps healing isn't about learning to ignore that empty chair, but recognising that someone's absence does not diminish our worth. We can grieve who didn't come while celebrating those who did. Both feelings deserve space. **We are no less lovable because someone failed to show up for us.** May we never forget to show up for ourselves, too. 🌷💛

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