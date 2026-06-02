Psychobabble by Your Pocket Therapist

Psychobabble by Your Pocket Therapist

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Lucien Paul Stanfield's avatar
Lucien Paul Stanfield
Jun 3

Yup, retired therapist here, and I very much enjoyed this post. Thank you. Years of training and my own therapy, and several years of seeing clients, and I still couldn't sort out an important issue of my own. I could see it, understand its origins and mechanisms, and contemplate the wazoo about it, but it would still sometimes floor me. Emotional work is where it's all at. The Righteous Mind is an excellent read on the relationship between rationality and emotions and I'm a fan of Emotionally Focussed Therapy, which when done well, uses emotions to address and heal other emotions, especially in the context of relationships.

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The Embodied Surplus™'s avatar
The Embodied Surplus™
1d

This lands right in that split between “I can explain myself perfectly” and “my actual life still feels the same,” where insight starts to feel like another way of staying safe instead of moving.

What you’re naming so clearly is the moment self‑awareness stops being a badge and starts being a doorway, because real change only begins when a woman lets herself feel the very helplessness and uncertainty she’s been managing with labels for years.

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