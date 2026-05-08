I’ve been thinking a lot about stuckness.

What happens when we find ourselves in a position in life, unable to move. Maybe it’s a relationship we’ve outgrown that we’re not ready to leave, a job we’ve started to hate but don’t know what we want next, a friendship we’re going through the motions of but it doesn’t feel like it fits anymore, a place that no longer feels like home. It might even be a life stage; perhaps we’re resisting growing up, clinging on to a young version. Perhaps we want something different from what we used to, and our priorities have shifted in a way that means our needs are no longer being met by our current lives.

I’ve experienced this feeling many times in my life. Wanting to be somewhere where I’m not yet. Knowing that my current situation is no longer working for me, and yet not knowing how to get to the next stage. This kind of stasis, I think, is at the heart of what can feel like depression.

As humans, we are designed to grow, to move, to create, to evolve. Our dopamine systems are literally about seeking; there is pleasure in moving forward, in having goals. When there is nowhere for our energy to go, it becomes stuck. A kind of stasis.

This stasis often comes with an existential dread, a feeling of what’s the point? What does it all mean? Is this all there is? But really, at the heart of these feelings is a part of you that wants to get out, that needs things to change, that has lost their purpose because their reality is no longer fitting for the person they’ve become or the things they now want.

The problem is that all change comes with loss. It’s not easy to shake up your life, to leave or move or say goodbye. Even if it’s what we want. Even if it’s the best thing for us. And so, we frustrating, pain-resistant humans dig our heels in. We double down. We delude ourselves, tell ourselves we’re fine as we are, all the while ignoring the niggling voice in our heads that is shouting, no screaming, at us, that THINGS NEED TO CHANGE.

It never ceases to amaze me how much humans will suffer so as not to have to undergo change. People literally cling to their old selves, live in ill-fitting skins they should have shed years ago, just to avoid the pain of change. And so, we stay stuck. We complain about our jobs and our relationships, we force ourselves to go to the catch-up drinks with friends we’d rather not see or carry the weight of an unfulfilled goal that we’re too afraid to start. The irony is that in stasis, we still suffer, perhaps more in fact. But the suffering is slower, less acute. Instead of filling us with painful goodbyes, loss and uncertainty, it drains our life forces. It makes us feel heavy and lacking, and like everything is pointless. It steals the energy we need to go forward.

And so we cling. We cling to what we don’t want to face, to the old and the familiar. But all the while, the life drains from our fingertips. We wither and crumple as we stay, hanging on, because the annoying thing about being human is that life demands movement from us. It wants us to grow, it wants us to age and shift and move out of particular stages. The things that once felt right now become unbearable. And eventually that gets harder and harder to ignore, until one day, the pain of staying the same outweighs the fear of change.

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This is where the see-saw of stasis flips. For some of us, we stay in denial far too long. But if we can see it, give space to the voice, gently pry our fingers away from what we’re terrified to lose, things can shift.

Maybe that is the real function of stuckness, to let the stasis become so heavy and draining that we can no longer ignore it. Perhaps the unbearable heaviness of stuckness forces us to sever our attachment to the thing making us feel bad, until the part that no longer fits becomes so heavy that we have no choice but to let go of it. Until movement becomes the only option left.