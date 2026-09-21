If I think about the fact that my dog is going to die for just a moment, I will automatically cry. And I think about it a lot. I’m looking at him now. He’s looking at me back, all nonchalant and sleepy-eyed, confused as to why I’m staring at him. It hurts just to think of it. I cannot fathom a world in which one day he will no longer be here. And yet that world will come, and I will have to live it.

Everything ends. It is a cruel fate of life. It’s the only thing we can be sure of. It shocks me sometimes that we’re all just walking around knowing that everyone we love will one day be dead. How are we just casually going about our lives with this indisputable truth? How are we supposed to be okay with this?

Of course, many of us have a fear of death, and of loss. There are theories in psychology that suggest much of our anxiety is, at its root, existential. Terror management theory wonders if the reason we’re so busy as humans, the reason we fill our time and surround ourselves with ‘doing’ is because if we didn’t, we’d have too much time to think about death and that would leave us permanently terrified and drive us into madness. Perhaps if we stopped for long enough, we’d be forced to confront the uncomfortable fact that we are going to die, and that everyone we love will too.

Except, living with an animal you know is likely to die while you’re still alive is the opposite of Terror Management. It forces me to constantly confront the fact of death. And endings. The same is true for having parents or older relatives. There’s a high chance you will have to go through their death and then live with their absence. Again, it astounds me that we’re able to live with this without all going insane with the pain of that.

Maybe that’s why romantic relationships can bring such anxiety. You go in knowing that there’s a high chance it will end, unlike with platonic relationships. The potential for loss is much greater, and yet we let ourselves fall in love despite there being a high risk that it will end (if it doesn’t end in a break-up, it will certainly end in death). No wonder there’s so much fear and anxiety when it comes to love.

As I was pre-mourning my dog just now, as I often do, I read this quote from the writer Ann Patchett that made me rethink things. She was interviewed for Natasha Lunn’s brilliant Substack Conversations In Love, and said this: “All these different endings – and you cannot prevent them. You can only live in the life that you have, in the moment that you have it. When I was young, I didn’t understand that. I thought things went on forever. And now, more and more, I understand that the fact that everything ends doesn't make anything worse. It makes it more precious.”

It’s easy to get complacent when you think something lasts forever. You savour every lick of melting ice-cream more than you savour the jar of Nutella that sits in the cupboard for months. Unless that is you’re near the end of the jar, in which case you may well savour its final mouthfuls far more than you did the first. It’s impermanence that makes us appreciate things. Perhaps that’s the privilege of being aware of death, of endings. It forces us to appreciate what we have.

Every time I remember that my dog will die, I tear up, yes, but I also hug him extra. I savour him, tell him what a Good Boy he is, sit for a moment in the presentness of his aliveness. Perhaps I thought he were to outlive me, I wouldn’t appreciate him quite so much. Perhaps Ann is right - it’s the fact that everything ends that makes it more precious.

In a sense, I wonder if that’s why there’s a unique pain that comes with the ending of a short-term relationship. Maybe the shortness of it made it feel somehow more precious. With secure, long-term relationships, or relationships with family and friends, that security can often make us take that person for granted. We assume they’ll always be there, and so we scroll on our phones while they’re talking; we cancel the dinner; we don’t reply to the text; we let a fight or grudge put distance between us; we don’t tell them how much they mean to us. This complacency is the price we pay for security. These relationships might come with less anxiety, but the cost is that when we assume they’ll always be there, we forget to treat the people we love as precious.

Now there’s a balance here. Living with a constant awareness of death and endings is a pretty anxious way to be in the world. I don’t think we need to dwell unnecessarily on the fact that everything ends. Equally, being entirely unaware can stop us from living life to the full and appreciating what we have. The trick, as with most things, is to find a balance. It’s to remember on occasion that one day Albie will be gone, and as I do, kiss him, feel the roughness of his tongue as he licks me, take in the pleasing musty smell of his fur, take pleasure in the way he curls into a perfect ball, watch his eyes flicker as he dreams. And then it’s to let ourselves forget it entirely. To live. To do the things we want to do without worrying about how long they will last.

We can’t savour every single mouthful, every moment. Sometimes we need to rush out of the house with half a bagel. Or zone out from a stressful day in front of the TV. It simply isn’t practical to savour every single moment. Sometimes we need to move forward, to live carefree.

It isn’t good for us to constantly obsess about the end. That in itself can be paralysing. The point isn’t to spend our lives mourning things before they are gone (as I have definitely been guilty of), but to allow the knowledge that it will be gone to occasionally bring us back to what is here.

To stop scrolling and listen to the person talking to us. To go to the dinner. To send the text. To forgive the stupid argument. To stay in bed for an extra five minutes with the person we love. To notice the dog sleeping at our feet. To treat all of it as precious.

Because the funny thing about impermanence is that it can make the present feel more solid, not less. It reminds us that this particular Tuesday morning, this particular conversation, this particular version of the person we love, will never happen again.

Everything ends. I don’t fully know how to peacefully accept that fact yet. It might always come with sadness, but that doesn’t need to become an existential crisis; it can also be a gift. Maybe it’s good I appreciate how sad I’ll feel when my dog dies. Maybe, now and then, we do need to remember that the jar of Nutella is not, in fact, bottomless. Perhaps it’s knowing there will be a final spoonful that helps us pay a little more attention to just how good it tastes.