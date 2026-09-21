Psychobabble by Your Pocket Therapist

Psychobabble by Your Pocket Therapist

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Marelize Krieg's avatar
Marelize Krieg
3d

This is such a beautiful reflection on the tension between loving deeply and knowing that nothing lasts forever. I especially appreciated the idea that impermanence doesn’t have to diminish what we have—it can make us more present to it. The balance matters too: not pre-grieving every ending, but letting the awareness of loss occasionally return us to the people, animals, and ordinary moments right in front of us. Perhaps presence is one of the gentlest forms of gratitude. 🐾🤍🌿✨

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Jen Arel's avatar
Jen Arel
4d

Thank you for this! This is beautiful & simultaneously painfully true while I love on my granny cat who provides me so much love & warmth & I’m coming to terms w/ her aging & the reality of the huge pain & loss I’ll eventually endure!!

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