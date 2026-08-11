I met up with some friends on the weekend, and as we walked around the park I found myself quiet. They asked how I was; I said fine, told an anecdote about an annoying thing that had happened that week, made a joke about something my dog was doing. Then I went quiet again. I realised, as the conversation chattered on, that I had nothing to contribute. This is unusual for me; I’m not normally one who struggles to chat. And yet, increasingly, as the conversation ebbed and flowed, I honestly had nothing interesting to say.

Now I don’t think it’s a coincidence that I happen to have spent a lot more time scrolling than usual. I redownloaded TikTok (for a secret project I’ll unveil sometime soon), and it has quickly taken up a scarily large part of my free time. Despite the constant stimulation, it’s left my brain with nothing going on - no thoughts, just soundbites of viral videos. Now I was with actual Real People, what was I supposed to talk to them about? The video I saw of a dog who can speak using buttons. Someone taste testing Crumble cookies? A life coach who manifested her dream life in the August 8th portal?

That’s when I realised. Scrolling has stolen my personality. It’s taken my thoughts, my opinions, my identity, and replaced it with this zombiefied nothing.

It’s not that what I’m engaging with is completely inane. I’ve also been pulled deep into the concern for Ariana Grande and the return of thinspirtation (which is an important topic we should absolutely be discussing online), I’ve seen videos of what Andy Burnham’s achieved this week, enjoyed interviews with Count BinFace, watched in horror at the video essays about the fires around Europe and what this means for the future. All of these are perfectly good talking points that should have given me something to say, but they were presented to me while drowning in so many other random snippets that, in the park, I couldn’t conjure any.

Full transparency - it’s actually just taken me a full five minutes to even remember the interesting videos I’d seen. It’s almost like I hadn’t even watched them. The topics don’t stick with you; they come into your focus, and then are immediately bumped out again by something else.

It’s not just what we’re seeing, but how we’re seeing it. A thirty-second video can contain a genuinely interesting idea. The issue is that you didn’t actually think about it. You consumed it. The process is entirely passive. It skates on the surface of the brain. To really know and understand something, it has to be an active process. You might link it to something you already know, question it, come up with an example, explain it to someone else. That’s how the information actually sticks.

Let’s say you see a video that says ‘You already know what to do. Everything else is just negotiating with comfort.’ That’s a quote I saw this week and thought was interesting. I saved it, then continued scrolling. But if you really sit with the idea, you might start thinking about previous decisions you’ve made. Perhaps it resonates with what you’ve experienced, when you’ve known what to do but haven’t wanted to face the consequences. You might start thinking about what the discomfort is, what you’re actually afraid of, and how you might feel making the decision. This might pave the way for reflection on other ways you avoid discomfort, and how you might get better at tolerating it. Or maybe you realise you actually disagree with the statement, that sometimes it’s more complicated and you truly have no idea what the right thing is. Then, when you see a friend who's having trouble making a decision, you might offer her the quote, and you could think about it together. This is real thinking.

The original video gives the seed of an idea, but it’s only by actively thinking about it that it integrates and becomes part of how you think. But that requires a level of sustained attention, even if it’s just reading a longer article or listening to a podcast rather than a short snippet. The algorithm interrupts that process. Here’s a video about Ariana Grande. Swipe. A dog pressing buttons. Swipe. A video about Andy Burnham. Swipe. Tips on manifestation. Swipe. Many of these ideas are interesting, they’re just not interesting for very long.

When I was thinking of things to say in the park, it wasn’t that I hadn’t encountered plenty of interesting ideas I could have bought up, it’s that none of them had fully penetrated into my thoughts. I had spent so much time consuming other people’s thoughts that I hadn’t left space for my own. My feed had been full, but my mind was empty.

The experience is kind of like going to McDonald’s. You have this meal that in the moment feeds your pleasure centre. It tastes good. But almost immediately after, you’re still kind of hungry, because it hasn’t properly nourished you. Scrolling is like fast food for the brain - it makes you feel full for a second, but the ideas still leave you, ultimately, empty

When I got home from the park, I had not learnt my lesson and instead returned to my phone. I saw a video by Miranda Shanahan naming this problem ‘Ultra-processed Personalities’. She argued that we’re all becoming the same.

We are influenced constantly, and that’s not just about what we buy, but who we become. What we wear, the places we go to, the way we decorate our house, the arguments we make - and it’s giving us all the same personality. AI is making us sound the same, and we’re even looking the same, with plastic surgery giving everyone the identical ‘Instagram Face’. Our personalities are being handed to us by an algorithm.

Instead of scrolling on, this time, I locked my phone and actually engaged with this idea. I don’t want to be the same as everyone else. I don’t want to have the same opinions, wear the same things, have the same face. I don’t want to be a robot in a robot world where everyone regurgitates the same thoughts. What I love about humans is how different they are, how they can surprise you, disagree with you, provide a perspective completely different from your own. I love how people have weird niche interests that I’d never find myself, how they have crazy ideas I’d never think of. And I love my own mind. I love caring deeply about a topic and finding a way to bring it into every conversation; I love coming up with new creative ideas; I love learning about theories that perfectly explain a behaviour I’d noticed but hadn’t fully understood. I love thinking.

After all - if I think, therefore I am…then if we don’t think, therefore we are not.

To think is to be human, is to have a mind, a personality. I don’t want to stop thinking. I don’t want to stop being able to contribute to a conversation because my brain is so fried. I’d rather have an interesting mind than an endlessly entertained one.

Maybe having a personality requires a little more boredom than we’re currently willing to tolerate. We might have to pick up a book, even though it feels effortful. We might have to stop and discuss the video we see rather than scrolling onto the next. We might need to stare out of the window and let our minds wander without immediately filling it. We might have less of what’s ultra-processed and eat our brain vegetables.

Because if you don’t, if you let every spare moment be filled with someone else’s thoughts, you might, like me, find yourself with nothing to say when the phone is put away.

And I don’t know about you, but I quite like having something to say.