Psychobabble by Your Pocket Therapist

Psychobabble by Your Pocket Therapist

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Martin Mrázek's avatar
Martin Mrázek
4d

the fast food for the brain line is exactly it. what strikes me is that most people reach for the scroll as rest, a break between demanding things. but the mind never settles there, it keeps processing low grade noise. so you end the break more depleted than you started and blame the work. the boredom you're defending is where the actual recovery happens 🙏 really enjoyed this one

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Your Pocket Therapist's avatar
Your Pocket Therapist
6d

A monkey mind is a great phrase for it!

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