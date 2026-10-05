Psychobabble by Your Pocket Therapist

Psychobabble by Your Pocket Therapist

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Marelize Krieg's avatar
Marelize Krieg
3d

This resonated deeply. 🌿 Uncertainty can make us grasp for control, answers, reassurance—anything that might quiet the helplessness of *not knowing*. I especially loved the reminder that sometimes there is simply nothing left to solve; life is still unfolding. Perhaps the work is not finding certainty, but learning to trust our capacity to meet whatever comes. We may not know what happens next, but we can remember all the versions of ourselves who survived what once felt unbearable. 💛✨

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Amanda MacDonald's avatar
Amanda MacDonald
2d

A great read for sure. Thanks 😊

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