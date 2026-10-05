I was once feeling particularly crazy about a relationship, so crazy that I purchased a ‘Quantum Manifestation Meditation’. It was a fifteen minute track that promised me I could use quantum physics to enter an alternate reality and make whatever I wanted happen. I was doubtful as to whether this was all woo-woo nonsense, but I didn’t care; I was desperate for something, anything that could help me get this relationship to last.

It didn’t work, by the way. That particular relationship ended. The quantum manifestation meditation I did religiously every evening changed nothing, but it did give me, for fifteen minutes a day, a feeling of being in control.

Uncertainty does this to us. It makes us search for answers in places we know we’re not going to get them. We ask everyone we know what we should do, discuss whether we should send the text or go on the date or bring up the conversation. We talk to ChatGPT, scroll therapy videos into the night, watch tarot videos of someone assuring us it’ll all work out even when we know full well this has only ended up on our algorithms because we're desperate.

Why does uncertainty make us reach for control like this? What does it make us feel so crazy? What’s so damn hard about just waiting to see how things play out?

Theory 1 - Uncertainty feels like a threat

Freud distinguished between anxiety about a known danger and what he called neurotic anxiety, which concerns an unknown danger. When we know what the danger is, the fear is, in a way, a little simpler. We see a bear; we either hide or run. But neurotic anxiety, unknown danger, is far more complex for the brain. Something bad might happen…but might not…and if it does…what’s it going to be? How bad will it be? When will it comes? How will we feel? Can we stop it from happening?

Let’s take a shouty parent, for example. If a child knows that every time the parent gets home from work they will shout, but the rest of the time they’re calm, the anger might still be scary and horrible to endure, but the predictability makes it simpler to deal with. They know the anger is coming; they can prepare for it each evening, and they can let themselves relax the rest of the time because they know what the danger is and when it’s coming. Now let’s say there is no predictability to the shouting. Sometimes the parent shouts when they get home from work, but sometimes they’re completely lovely. They might get angry randomly, out of the blue, when the child least expects it. And so the child could never quite relax, always trying to predict what’s going to set it off, when it will happen, if it will happen. This uncertainty would no doubt make the child more anxious.

You can see how the unknowableness of what’s going to happen creates far more anxiety in the mind than plain old fear.

Humans love predictability. We are pattern-tracking beings; we like familiarity, knowing what’s going to happen. It’s why we watch the same formulaic rom-com narratives over again - we already know where the story is going, and there’s something deeply comforting about that. When we can’t predict what’s going to happen, it goes against our survival instincts, and that feels genuinely terrifying. Horror movies scare us more if we don’t know when the attack is coming. Anticipation and unpredictability are viscerally frightening. We’re left waiting for a danger that we can’t yet see, completely helpless and not knowing whether we should brace ourselves or relax.

Freud connected this anxiety with a feeling of helplessness, which, I think, is what makes uncertainty all the more agonising.

Theory 2 - Being out of control

Humans hate nothing more than being out of control. It is a feeling so unpleasant that we do anything to avoid it. Part of why uncertainty is so damn agonising is because it robs us of our power.

Let’s say that you’re dating someone who suddenly goes quiet. Their tone changes, they stop replying as fast, and you get that sinking feeling that they’re pulling away. The uncertainty feels bad because there’s a potential danger of being rejected (just as Freud said), but also because it puts you in a position in which you have little control. If they simply told you that they were no longer interested, it would be painful, but you can move forward; you can grieve, leave, delete their number, get a new haircut. If they say nothing, you’re left in a completely different mindset, questioning their every message, trying to decide what to reply, whether to ask, whether to play it cool. You’re helpless and left overthinking your actions because you don’t have the information you need to know how to act.

Uncertainty keeps hope and loss alive at the same time. It’s this stuckness, this oscillating between two states, this not knowing what you’re dealing with, that can leave you psychologically suspended. In that suspense, it’s not uncommon to go temporarily mad.

When you’re faced with uncertainty (in relationships but also in life - not knowing if you’re going to get what you want or how things will unfold), many of us would rather have a painful answer than no answer at all. Because an answer, even if it’s not the one we want, would remove this psychological suspense. We could grieve, accept, re-organise ourselves, move on.

Instead, we are stuck with having to wait. Most of us, rather than being able to sit comfortably in this powerless position, attempt to control the situation anyway. The anxiety makes you feel desperately like you need to do something. So you analyse the conversation, you draft a text, you ask your friends what to say, re-read their messages, search for signs, you scroll therapy videos, you buy a Quantum Manifestation Meditation track (just me?). You do anything just to feel like there’s something you can do. Much of the self-help and spirituality industry taps into this, even manipulates this fact. It preys on the part of us that wants to be told how to make it all work out; it sells us little doses of relief from uncertainty.

When you’re uncertain about something, we often assume the answer exists somewhere, and we just haven’t found it yet. So we look to experts, influencers, gurus, people we deem wiser than us, all in search of being told what will happen. The thing is that none of them knows. There is no answer, not yet. Because it hasn’t happened. Uncertainty isn’t a problem of insufficient information, because sometimes there is no information; there’s just time and unfolding.

When my relationship was breaking down, I couldn’t have known it would end until it did. I couldn’t have known what the right thing to do was, or what they would decide. There was no secret answer waiting for me because it simply hadn’t happened yet.

This is one of the hardest things about uncertainty: sometimes there is nothing left to figure out. You just have to wait and see.

How to wait and see

It’s all very well to be told just to learn to tolerate uncertainty. What does this actually mean, and how can we do it?

Well, the difficult thing is that you can’t really do it. It isn’t about doing at all. It’s about surrendering, letting the feeling be there.

The problem with all the doing - the scrolling, strategising, obsessing…even the manifestation meditation - is that it reduces our tolerance for being okay with not knowing. It doesn’t ever resolve our uncertainty for more than five minutes, and it keeps us out of the feeling that we’re so afraid of.

Now it feels important to say there is no rule book. There is no how-to, step-by-step guide for learning to be with uncertainty (if there was it probably would be doing the exact opposite, trying to give you some certainty). But I can tell you what works for me.

When I feel anxious now about something I can’t control, when I feel myself start plotting or overthinking, I take this as a sign that there’s something underneath that I don’t want to feel. How I get to that feeling changes and will be dependent on what works for you. Journaling, talking about it in therapy, or talking to a loved one. Moving your body, shaking it out, or dropping into your body, letting it be still. I know I’ve hit the feeling because usually I cry, but that might not be the same for everyone else. And something happens after: a relief, a release, a break from the anxious overthinking, from all the doing. This, for me, is sitting in uncertainty. It’s letting myself be afraid of the outcome, and recognising I’m a little scared, and also a little powerless.

But there’s something else too, that makes those feelings bearable. And that is the knowledge that, whatever happens, I will be okay.

The funny thing about that relationship breakdown, the one I tried to quantum manifest my way through, is that the thing I was scared of, the outcome I was so anxious about, happened: it ended. And, after some necessary grieving, I was okay. If I could have told myself then what the outcome would be, and that I would survive it, perhaps I would have been soothed.

While our future selves can’t tell the selves who are currently struggling what the outcome will be, we can have some wisdom from our past selves. And that is that we’ve had heartbreak before. Things have gone wrong before. We’ve gone through hard times and loss and been completely out of control of much of it. And, in time, we’ve recovered, and it’s eventually been okay. If there was one antidote to uncertainty, it would be this: We cannot be certain. We cannot be in control. It might go badly. It might really fucking hurt. But we will, in time, be okay