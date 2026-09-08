Psychobabble by Your Pocket Therapist

Psychobabble by Your Pocket Therapist

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Michael Sawyer, Ph.D., M.P.'s avatar
Michael Sawyer, Ph.D., M.P.
7d

So true! We need to double down on ego-strength after a break-up and avoid rebounds. Good read!

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