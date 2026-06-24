Psychobabble by Your Pocket Therapist

Psychobabble by Your Pocket Therapist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Haz Blacker's avatar
Haz Blacker
Jun 24

I love this and it’s so fucking true!

Reply
Share
Mandy Lyons's avatar
Mandy Lyons
Jun 25

This is a really thoughtful piece. I especially appreciate the reminder that having needs is not the same as being needy. For many sensitive or over-responsible people, healing can mean learning both sides: not abandoning ourselves through over-giving, but also not shaming ourselves for needing care, support and community.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Your Pocket Therapist
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Annie Zimmerman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture