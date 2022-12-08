Welcome to Psychobabble, I’m Annie Zimmerman, aka Your Pocket Therapist. I’m a therapist, writer, and content creator…and I’m questioning everything we’re told about mental health and relationships online.

This is where I share my thoughts about all things therapy and relationships. Recently, I’ve been questioning the online industry that’s capitalising on people wanting to feel better and understand themselves…and I’ve got a lot to say!

Thanks to social media, we’ve become therapy obsessed, but that’s come with a lot of consequences that I don’t think most of us are fully aware. I’m concerned about how social media and therapy culture is shaping how we see ourselves, and our relationships.

I want to add nuance to simplified topics. I want to question the myths that are perpetuated online. I want to hold the industry up to the light and expose the ways that so many of us are being exploited by grifters who are manipulating us into thinking we’re broken so they can sell us the solution.

Expect essays about the mental health industry, relationship content, social media, therapy trends, diagnoses, relationships and the increasingly elaborate ways we try to fix ourselves. Sometimes I’ll write about something I’ve noticed in my own life; sometimes I’ll investigate an idea I can’t stop thinking about; and sometimes I’ll try and add a fresh perspective to a relationship problem that we’ve been taught to see only one (usually incorrect) way.

More than anything, I want this to be a place to slow down and think. There is so much mental health content telling us what to think, what to feel and what our symptoms mean. I’m more interested in asking questions, complicating the easy answers and working out what’s actually true.

If you’re interested in psychology but increasingly sceptical of the way it’s being packaged and sold to us, I think you’ll feel at home here. Psychobabble is going to provide exactly that and deliver the depth that I know so many of us are hungry for.

Of course, this is not a replacement for therapy - I’m Your Pocket Therapist, not your actual therapist - but I do want this to be a place of support, empathy, compassion and belonging. You are welcome here, in all your beautiful messiness and incompleteness, please come exactly as you are.