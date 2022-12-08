Psychobabble - all things therapy and relationships…

I’m Annie Zimmerman, aka Your Pocket Therapist. I’m a therapist, writer, academic and content creator…and now Newsletter-er (that doesn’t quite roll off the tongue does it?).

I had been a fan of Instagram therapy for years before I started Your Pocket Therapist, often turning to Instatherapy when I was seeking guidance (often during relationship anguish, let’s be honest). As I started to practice as a therapist, I was getting frustrated with the lack of depth and nuance on the internet - positive affirmations can be uplifting in the moment, but they lack the substance and complexity that I was seeing in the therapy room. I wanted to create a place for a deeper understanding, where we can consider conflicting perspectives and have nuanced conversations that are more similar to the kind I have in therapy (both my own and with my therapists).

While I love the pocket-sized format of TikTok and Instagram, I’ve also been craving a place to look more in-depth about the topics that, let’s be honest, are hard to sum up into only 30 seconds. Psychobabble is going to provide exactly that and deliver the depth that I know so many of us are hungry for.

What you’ll get:

Interviews with expert guests talking all things therapy, relationships and mental health

As a paid subscriber (for only £5) you’ll get:

Personal musings from me on my own therapy and life that are too personal to put on my socials

Regular ‘How To’ posts - in which you get to input topics you’d like me to write about e.g. How to have difficult conversations, How to choose and attract healthy partners, and How to heal trauma.

Weekly advice column - ‘Dear Your Pocket Therapist’ where I’ll answer questions on any topic of your choice! Send your advice letters to your.pocket.therapist1@gmail.com

Membership to our supportive community and virtual therapy room

Live Q&As, zoom workshops and opportunities to request exactly what you’d like me to write about!

Plus, you’ll also be supporting all the work I do and give away for free.

A virtual therapy room

You’ll also get to be a part of our community - or virtual therapy room - where we’ll have weekly discussion threads which will be a safe space to talk together about the difficulties with facing (and the breakthroughs and positive stuff too!). You’ll also get to submit questions to ask my monthly expert guests, and for me to answer in specific posts. I want this to feel like a collaborative community where you get all your questions answered and get to create the content you want to see.

Of course, this is not a replacement for therapy - I’m Your Pocket Therapist, not your actual therapist - but I do want this to be a place of support, empathy, compassion and belonging. You are welcome here, in all your beautiful messiness and incompleteness, please come exactly as you are.