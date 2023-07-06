Psychobabble by Your Pocket Therapist
Masterclass: How to stop self-sabotaging
Join to understand why you self-sabotage in your life and relationships, and learn how to stop
Jul 6
Your Pocket Therapist
7
June 2023
I met my hero Maggie Rogers at Glastonbury and it broke me.
A love letter to Maggie Rogers, the story behind my tattoo of her lyrics and the power of vulnerability.
Jun 29
Your Pocket Therapist
9
Masterclass: How to stop choosing emotionally unavailable people
Watch now (53 min) | Workshop on dating advice for people who tend to choose emotionally unavailable people, and how to attract emotionally available…
Jun 19
Your Pocket Therapist
11
Do you have a wounded inner teenager? Here's why your inner teen might be messing up your relationships and life...
Move over inner child, it's time you gave your inner teenager some attention.
Jun 18
Your Pocket Therapist
15
How to stop choosing emotionally unavailable people
Why we go for emotionally unavailable people, our own fears or intimacy and 5 steps to heal this pattern
Jun 9
Your Pocket Therapist
11
May 2023
I used to hate my body. Then I learnt that how I felt about my body was really a reflection of something deeper.
My journey with my body image, what does it really mean when we 'feel fat' and how you can learnt to change how you feel about your body
May 23
Your Pocket Therapist
11
Masterclass Video - How to Stop Carrying a Wounded Inner Child Into Your Relationships
Watch now (51 min) | Watch my workshop on how to heal your inner child, and reparent to stop your inner child from damaging your relationships
May 16
Your Pocket Therapist
16
How to respond when someone pulls away
What to do when you get that horrible dread of knowing someone's pulling away. Step-by-step guide on how to regulate yourself and response - save for…
May 2
Your Pocket Therapist
50
April 2023
Masterclass: How to heal you inner child
Join my workshop on healing your inner child, with tools to work through childhood trauma, address your unmet needs and reparent yourself
Apr 24
Your Pocket Therapist
24
Obsession and relationship anxiety masterclass - how to stop being triggered in relationships
Watch now (59 min) | Watch my workshop on how to heal obsessive thinking and relationship anxiety and how we can respond differently when we're…
Apr 18
Your Pocket Therapist
22
I got triggered AF this week and remembered that we're all just one rejection away from turning into a child
Why rejection turns me from adult to child in a matter of seconds, what therapy has taught me about rejection and how to pick yourself up after being…
Apr 16
Your Pocket Therapist
29
Obsession and relationship anxiety masterclass - how to stop being triggered in relationships
Info for the masterclass and you link to zoom
Apr 16
Your Pocket Therapist
15
