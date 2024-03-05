Psychobabble by Your Pocket Therapist
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TikTok has stolen my personality.
And it's probably done the same to you.
Aug 11
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Your Pocket Therapist
24
7
6
A manual for getting over someone
Spoiler: There is no manual. And anyone who tells you otherwise is lying.
Aug 3
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Your Pocket Therapist
39
5
7
June 2026
We've all become avoidantly attached.
And it's making us feel like our basic needs are too much
Jun 24
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Your Pocket Therapist
77
8
12
Self-awareness isn't enough.
Why you can understand yourself completely and still stay stuck.
Jun 2
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Your Pocket Therapist
146
11
20
May 2026
The unbearable heaviness of being stuck
Why we cling to what we’ve outgrown.
May 8
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Your Pocket Therapist
120
8
14
April 2026
Maybe you’re not anxiously attached...
Maybe attachment theory is making us misread relationships
Apr 12
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Your Pocket Therapist
102
4
20
March 2026
Bring back soft boys
Watching Louis Theroux’s Manosphere as a therapist, and thinking about the tragedy of the Hard Man.
Mar 16
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Your Pocket Therapist
19
2
1
March 2024
Getting over someone - break ups, grief and loss
One Day spoilers, why some people struggle to move on and learning to accept it's over.
Mar 5, 2024
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Your Pocket Therapist
19
1
February 2024
High effort people should be with high effort people: reciprocity and feeling loved.
Otherwise you may spend a lifetime feeling resentful, and doubting whether if you are fully loved.
Feb 28, 2024
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Your Pocket Therapist
254
1
27
The trap of not-enoughness: why getting what you want is a curse
My social mediate crisis, and the problem with always chasing something or someone
Feb 1, 2024
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Your Pocket Therapist
22
January 2024
Excerpt from my book, Your Pocket Therapist
Introduction - How therapy changed my life.
Jan 12, 2024
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Your Pocket Therapist
13
1
October 2023
Why we fear of abandonment and how to overcome it
Avoiding abandonment is not the answer - embracing it is.
Oct 25, 2023
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Your Pocket Therapist
26
3
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© 2026 Annie Zimmerman
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