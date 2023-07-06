Psychobabble by Your Pocket Therapist

Home
Personal Musings
Workshops
'How To' Guides
Psychobabble with experts
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
Masterclass: How to stop self-sabotaging
Join to understand why you self-sabotage in your life and relationships, and learn how to stop
 • 
Your Pocket Therapist
June 2023
I met my hero Maggie Rogers at Glastonbury and it broke me.
A love letter to Maggie Rogers, the story behind my tattoo of her lyrics and the power of vulnerability.
 • 
Your Pocket Therapist
2
Masterclass: How to stop choosing emotionally unavailable people
Watch now (53 min) | Workshop on dating advice for people who tend to choose emotionally unavailable people, and how to attract emotionally available…
 • 
Your Pocket Therapist
1
Do you have a wounded inner teenager? Here's why your inner teen might be messing up your relationships and life...
Move over inner child, it's time you gave your inner teenager some attention.
 • 
Your Pocket Therapist
7
How to stop choosing emotionally unavailable people
Why we go for emotionally unavailable people, our own fears or intimacy and 5 steps to heal this pattern
 • 
Your Pocket Therapist
1
May 2023
I used to hate my body. Then I learnt that how I felt about my body was really a reflection of something deeper.
My journey with my body image, what does it really mean when we 'feel fat' and how you can learnt to change how you feel about your body
 • 
Your Pocket Therapist
2
Masterclass Video - How to Stop Carrying a Wounded Inner Child Into Your Relationships
Watch now (51 min) | Watch my workshop on how to heal your inner child, and reparent to stop your inner child from damaging your relationships
 • 
Your Pocket Therapist
3
How to respond when someone pulls away
What to do when you get that horrible dread of knowing someone's pulling away. Step-by-step guide on how to regulate yourself and response - save for…
 • 
Your Pocket Therapist
9
April 2023
Masterclass: How to heal you inner child
Join my workshop on healing your inner child, with tools to work through childhood trauma, address your unmet needs and reparent yourself
 • 
Your Pocket Therapist
14
Obsession and relationship anxiety masterclass - how to stop being triggered in relationships
Watch now (59 min) | Watch my workshop on how to heal obsessive thinking and relationship anxiety and how we can respond differently when we're…
 • 
Your Pocket Therapist
1
I got triggered AF this week and remembered that we're all just one rejection away from turning into a child
Why rejection turns me from adult to child in a matter of seconds, what therapy has taught me about rejection and how to pick yourself up after being…
 • 
Your Pocket Therapist
5
Obsession and relationship anxiety masterclass - how to stop being triggered in relationships
Info for the masterclass and you link to zoom
 • 
Your Pocket Therapist
© 2023 Annie Zimmerman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing